WASSCE: ASUU warns FG, advice schools to be shut down till 2021

Spread the love











The Academic Staff Union of Universities have declared their support to the Federal Government to keep schools closed till 2021.

The

The ASUU President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, in a recent interview claimed opening schools now will only mean that the FG is throwing an experiment with the lives of the students. He said,

“Look, Kenya has said they have closed all their schools till next year (2021); they too have exams to write. Safety first. If it means closing the schools until next year to safeguard the lives of Nigerian children and safeguard the health of all Nigerians, so be it. “So, if that will help us to address cases that can lead to increase in mortality, I think Nigerians should go that way and all of us should see reason for it. If they need to cancel admission for the year, it is good for them. Life matters first, people must have life first before they can go to university. Are the universities ready to work now?

Ogunyemi further stated that the lives of these students matters most than their education.

“Our position is that they should not experiment with the lives of our children. Nobody can tell; the situation may soon normalise and they can do their exams and there is another opportunity for external candidates around November. So, it’s not as if the door is totally closed.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...