“We have recovered N800billion looted funds” – says Lai Mohammed

Spread the love











Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Tuesday, July 28, at a press conference in Abuja said that the Federal Government has recovered N800 billion looted funds.

The Nigeria’s Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed however reassured Nigerians that the President’s fiight against corruption is as strong as ever.

Mohammed while given an update on the FG’s fight against corruption said, “This administration has recorded over 1,400 convictions, including high profile ones, and recovered funds in excess of N800 billion, not to talk of forfeiture of ill-gotten properties. This is no mean feat,”

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...

Related