We have spent over N3 billion on COVID-19 – Gov. Udom Emmanuel

The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Gov. Udom Emmanuel has revealed the state has spent N3 billion in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Udom in his regular live citizens feedback program says referred to Agriculture as the only way to stabilize the economy of the state. The governor stated that more focus on agriculture will create more opportunities and enhance the establishment and growth of agro-allied cottage industries.

The governor said,

“My target is that we have 49 functional ICUs before we leave the office. Recall that I said while revamping some of our hospitals that ‘ there could be a condition where 30 minutes reach to hospital matters’, lo and behold coronavirus came!”

Going further, he called on his citizens to protect themselves and pay attention to their health. He said,

“We are at a stage of community transmission, and what that means is that you must protect yourself. At this moment, everything is important. Don’t ignore even a sore throat. Don’t wait to realise that coronavirus is real when it is too late”.

