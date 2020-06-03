 Subscribe in a reader

We have to do more than singing like Fela Kuti to change Nigeria – Wizkid

By Onyema Courage / June 3, 2020
Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid says a song won’t solve Nigeria’s issues. He believes ‘we gats do more’ than Fela Kuti in order to change the nation.

A fan asked Wizkid to release a new material addressing the recent events happening in the country. The fan wrote,

“@wizkidayo I’d be so excited if you can just drop a song highlighting some of the critical issues going on in this country. I trust and believe it will go a long way. God bless you king 👑, massive respect ✊ for you ✊✊”.

Wizkid in defence said we need to do more than dishing a song like Fela Kuti if we must have the country we dream for. In his tweet, he wrote,

“Fela made songs before I was born about the issues of bad leadership and governance and even to this present administration!! my brudda nothing has changed. We gats do more.”

What do you think? Please drop comments below


