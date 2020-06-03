We have to do more than singing like Fela Kuti to change Nigeria – Wizkid

Spread the love











Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid says a song won’t solve Nigeria’s issues. He believes ‘we gats do more’ than Fela Kuti in order to change the nation.

A fan asked Wizkid to release a new material addressing the recent events happening in the country. The fan wrote,

“@wizkidayo I’d be so excited if you can just drop a song highlighting some of the critical issues going on in this country. I trust and believe it will go a long way. God bless you king 👑, massive respect ✊ for you ✊✊”.

Wizkid in defence said we need to do more than dishing a song like Fela Kuti if we must have the country we dream for. In his tweet, he wrote,

“Fela made songs before I was born about the issues of bad leadership and governance and even to this present administration!! my brudda nothing has changed. We gats do more.”

Fela made songs before I was born about the issues of bad leadership and governance and even to this present administration!! my brudda nothing has changed. We gats do more https://t.co/mnQ5dXtfse — Wizkid (@wizkidayo) June 3, 2020

