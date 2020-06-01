Wizkid blasts Buhari & Trump, call them ‘clueless’

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian Singer, Wizkid, has taken to his social media page to call out Donald Trump and Mohammadu Buhari of being clueless.

Wizkid aired his thoughts on the recent events that have been going on ‘locally and globally’ and he threw hot shades at some leaders. The rape and murder cases in Nigeria and United States made the Starboy boss to the two presidents over their inability to handle the situations.

Wizkid likened the President of America, Donald Trump and his Nigerian counterpart, President Buhari to be the same and added that the only difference was one knew how to use microblogging website, Twitter, more than the other.

His tweet reads ;

Buhari/Trump same person lol only difference be say one sabi use twitter pass the other. Clueless!

