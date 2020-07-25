Wizkid & DJ Tunez – “Cool Me Down (Video Snippet)

Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid and his official disc jockey, DJ Tunez shares “Cool Me Down” video snippet.
Wizkid and and DJ Tunez has done a couple of magic songs in the past. ‘Gbese’ and ‘Cover Me’ still bangs till date.
Recently, Wizkid shared a video snippet on his Instagram story of the his incoming track with DJ Tunez titled “Cool Me Down”.
SEE VIDEO SNIPPET
#Wizkid and #DJtunez new track "Cool Me Down" already sounding nice..
