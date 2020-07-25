Wizkid & DJ Tunez – “Cool Me Down (Video Snippet)

Spread the love











Starboy Entertainment boss, Wizkid and his official disc jockey, DJ Tunez shares “Cool Me Down” video snippet.

Wizkid and and DJ Tunez has done a couple of magic songs in the past. ‘Gbese’ and ‘Cover Me’ still bangs till date.

Recently, Wizkid shared a video snippet on his Instagram story of the his incoming track with DJ Tunez titled “Cool Me Down”.

