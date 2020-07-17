Entertainment NEWS

“Wizkid is the Greatest of All Time” – Davido (Video)

By Chief Editor / July 17, 2020
“I love you Wizkid, you are a legend, the greatest of all” – Davido praises Wizkid on his 30th birthday (Video)

DMW boss, Davido sends birthday wishes to Wizkid in a video admitting that the Starboy Entertainment boss is the “Greatest of All Time”.

