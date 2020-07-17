“Wizkid is the Greatest of All Time” – Davido (Video)

“I love you Wizkid, you are a legend, the greatest of all” – Davido praises Wizkid on his 30th birthday (Video)
DMW boss, Davido sends birthday wishes to Wizkid in a video admitting that the Starboy Entertainment boss is the “Greatest of All Time”.
Birthday message to Machala from @davido. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bKaYqYJ4HX
— 🌍 (@WizkidSource) July 16, 2020
What do you think? Please drop comments below
Related Posts
Wow! Davido Announce the signing of May D to DMW
Every single lady should have a S*x Toy – Actress Juliet Ibrahim
60-year-old man allegedly rapes an 8-year-old girl in Niger
“I am a virgin and I await Ned Nwoko to come and take me as 6th wife” – Lady says
” I can’t hide it anymore guys, i’m two weeks gone” – Bobrisky says he’s pregnant