Wow! DJ Cuppy Buys a Guitar, Says she will love to start a band

Spread the love











Popular Nigerian disc jocky, DJ Cuppy has just gotten herself a guitar revealing she will love to own a band.

DJ Cuppy took to twitter to share pictures of her new guitar with the caption,

“During the lockdown, I decided to buy a guitar and I started learning with

@yousician Maybe I should start a band? Not where I want to be, but practice makes perfect! #CuppyOnAMission”

During the lockdown, I decided to buy a guitar and I started learning with @yousician 🎸💫 Maybe I should start a band? Not where I want to be, but practice makes perfect! #CuppyOnAMission pic.twitter.com/UzXaKOuzAk — Cuppy (@cuppymusic) May 27, 2020

What do you think? Please drop comments below

Like this: Like Loading...