Wow! DJ Cuppy Buys a Guitar, Says she will love to start a band

By Simisola Biodun / May 27, 2020
Popular Nigerian disc jocky, DJ Cuppy has  just gotten herself a guitar revealing she will love to own a band.

DJ Cuppy took to twitter to share pictures of her new guitar with the caption,

 

“During the lockdown, I decided to buy a guitar and I started learning with

@yousician Maybe I should start a band? Not where I want to be, but practice makes perfect! #CuppyOnAMission

What do you think? Please drop comments below


