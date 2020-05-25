Gists RELATIONSHIP

“You won’t see my pant if you are not spending on me” – Facebook User

By Onyema Courage / May 25, 2020
A Facebook user, Gift Nenye says she won’t let a man to see her pants nor have s3x with her if he doesn’t spend on her.

The user was replying to a post made on Igbo Rant HQ Facebook group. The group post argued that a lady who had s3x with a broke guy was never with him when he was broke. He could have been suggesting ladies need to offer more to help a hustling guy other than sex.

Nenye picked an offense, calling guys ‘ungrateful’. She now added that she won’t let a man see her pant unless he is spending on her.

What do you think? Please drop comments below


