Your degree is just a piece of paper – Naira Marley asserts

Nigerian rapper and singer, Naira Marley has made it clear that education is seen in someones behaviour as their degree is merely a piece of paper.
According to the singer, Naira Marley who recently dished out a new tune “As E Dey Go” with a new dance step tagged the ‘Wuge Dance’, education is not equivalent to degree.
Marley said,
“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour”
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) July 5, 2020
