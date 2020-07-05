Naira Marley
Entertainment

Your degree is just a piece of paper – Naira Marley asserts

By Chief Editor / July 5, 2020
Nigerian rapper and singer, Naira Marley has made it clear that education is seen in someones behaviour as their degree is merely a piece of paper.

According to the singer, Naira Marley who recently dished out a new tune “As E Dey Go” with a new dance step tagged the ‘Wuge Dance’, education is not equivalent to degree.

Marley said,

“Your degree is just a piece of paper, your education is seen in your behaviour”

